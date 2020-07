Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern and fresh describes this gorgeous custom built home available August 1st. Open floor plan with granite counter tops, black appliances, wood look ceramic tile floors and contemporary neutral colors throughout. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn care included in the rent. Roomy bedrooms with walk in closets. Covered porches, large lot, 3 car carport with storage. Small, well trained pet okay.