Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking internet access oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautiful duplex apartment in nice quiet neighborhood within walking or biking distance to UNT, with large bedroom, 2 large closets, large bathroom, storage, open great room, all appliances included, including washer and dryer, 2 big bay windows. Tenant only pays 35% of utility bill, internet is paid by landlord as well as yard. Parking in front driveway. UNT Apogee Stadium, pond and trail a block away. Denia park within walking distance. So much more.....