148 Cobblestone Row
148 Cobblestone Row

148 Cobblestone Row · No Longer Available
Location

148 Cobblestone Row, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath cottage conveniently located near library, shopping, downtown. Covered Flagstone patio, 2 car garage with opener. HOA includes community pool and front yard mowing and maintenance. Owner pays HOA fees. New paint and floors along with other updated amenities. All information is deemed correct, however, it is up to the tenant to verify all information. Due to Covid-19, we are asking that all guests wear the provided shoecovers and gloves prior to entering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

148 Cobblestone Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Some of 148 Cobblestone Row's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
148 Cobblestone Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 148 Cobblestone Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Yes, 148 Cobblestone Row offers parking.
No, 148 Cobblestone Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 148 Cobblestone Row has a pool.
No, 148 Cobblestone Row does not have accessible units.
Yes, 148 Cobblestone Row has units with dishwashers.

