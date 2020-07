Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities bocce court parking

Charming, vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the heart of Denton. Hardwood floors have been restored. Recently painted, new countertops with cabinets restored. Home is in Newton Rayzor Elementary, Calhoun Middle School, and Denton High School, which are all three World International Baccalaureate Schools. Lawn care is provided with lease. All information is deemed correct, however, it is up to the prospective tenant to verify the information.