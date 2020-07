Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Great location next to Denton Square, TWU and UNT. Lovely 1 story tutor style home with 3 bedrooms,spacious family room, large dining room and remodeled kitchen. The bedrooms, dining room and family room have lovely wood flooring. The kitchen has a fridge and ceramic tile. Huge backyard for grilling, garden or for pets. Pet friendly. Ready now for immediate movein.