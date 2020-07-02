All apartments in Denton
1310 Coit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1310 Coit

1310 Coit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Coit Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Charming cottage conveniently located near downtown, TWU, and UNT. Beautiful hardwood floors nearly in every room. Gorgeous kitchen updates include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two living areas. Open floorplan. Split bedroom concept. Tons of huge windows with lots of natural light. Second living area makes ideal playroom, media room, home office, artists studio, or an oversized 4th bedroom. Dreamy oversized yard. Huge trees. Two outside storage barns to hold your mowing equipment. Includes refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Coit have any available units?
1310 Coit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Coit have?
Some of 1310 Coit's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Coit currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Coit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Coit pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Coit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1310 Coit offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Coit offers parking.
Does 1310 Coit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Coit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Coit have a pool?
No, 1310 Coit does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Coit have accessible units?
No, 1310 Coit does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Coit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Coit has units with dishwashers.

