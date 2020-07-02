Amenities

Charming cottage conveniently located near downtown, TWU, and UNT. Beautiful hardwood floors nearly in every room. Gorgeous kitchen updates include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two living areas. Open floorplan. Split bedroom concept. Tons of huge windows with lots of natural light. Second living area makes ideal playroom, media room, home office, artists studio, or an oversized 4th bedroom. Dreamy oversized yard. Huge trees. Two outside storage barns to hold your mowing equipment. Includes refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer.