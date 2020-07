Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a full 2 car garage. Freshly painted and newish floors. Has a utility room with a washer and dryer as part of the lease. New 2 inch faux wood blinds, new roof in 2017, new ac in 2018, new floors in 2016. Eating area off of the kitchen. A must see!!!! Located in Southridge! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. Pets considered on a case by case basis.