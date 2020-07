Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful, one story home that is located in a great neighborhood! This home has lots of character and charm and ready for new owners. You will love everything this home has to offer. Walking distance to library, schools, and many other shops. You have Sam Houston elementary school within walking distance! It's clean, open, and lots of room to unwind. You will enjoy the lovely home with lots of upgrades throughout. This is a must see!