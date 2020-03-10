All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11425 Peppergrass Trail

11425 Peppergrass Trl · No Longer Available
Location

11425 Peppergrass Trl, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Astonishing 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Argyle! This home features beautiful wooden accents, wood flooring throughout first level, formal dining, split level master, and game room. The living area has floor to ceiling stone gas log fireplace, open to the kitchen and decorative light fixtures. Kitchen w SS appliances, granite counter top, breakfast bar and gas cooktop. Master down w large walk-in closet; master bath w dual vanities, glass shower and garden tub. Carpet upstairs w game room, additional guest bedrooms, and large windows. Covered patio in the backyard w large grassy area and wooden privacy fence. Across from community pond. Argyle ISD. Front yard landscape, internet, and one TV box are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11425 Peppergrass Trail have any available units?
11425 Peppergrass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11425 Peppergrass Trail have?
Some of 11425 Peppergrass Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11425 Peppergrass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11425 Peppergrass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11425 Peppergrass Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11425 Peppergrass Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 11425 Peppergrass Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11425 Peppergrass Trail offers parking.
Does 11425 Peppergrass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11425 Peppergrass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11425 Peppergrass Trail have a pool?
No, 11425 Peppergrass Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11425 Peppergrass Trail have accessible units?
No, 11425 Peppergrass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11425 Peppergrass Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11425 Peppergrass Trail has units with dishwashers.

