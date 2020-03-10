11425 Peppergrass Trail

Amenities

Astonishing 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home in Argyle! This home features beautiful wooden accents, wood flooring throughout first level, formal dining, split level master, and game room. The living area has floor to ceiling stone gas log fireplace, open to the kitchen and decorative light fixtures. Kitchen w SS appliances, granite counter top, breakfast bar and gas cooktop. Master down w large walk-in closet; master bath w dual vanities, glass shower and garden tub. Carpet upstairs w game room, additional guest bedrooms, and large windows. Covered patio in the backyard w large grassy area and wooden privacy fence. Across from community pond. Argyle ISD. Front yard landscape, internet, and one TV box are included.