Denton, TX
11404 Ridgedale Court
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:03 PM

11404 Ridgedale Court

11404 Ridgedale Court · No Longer Available
Location

11404 Ridgedale Court, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 2965 SF Sonoma on cul-de-sac & wide open Green space with view of 2nd fairway. Huge North facing patio (457 SF covered) (329 Sf uncovered)-landscaped for privacy. Real wood floors, crown molding, breakfast nook, bright kitchen with granite counters with under mount stainless sink, electric cook top, pull outs in lower cabinets, 17” ceramic tiles. Master bedroom has sitting area, two walk-in closets, dual sinks with vanity, garden tub, large shower with seat. Two guest bedrooms. Separate Casita with wood floors. 4 ft extended two car garage (room for golf cart). Pond less waterfall tied to irrigation system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 Ridgedale Court have any available units?
11404 Ridgedale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11404 Ridgedale Court have?
Some of 11404 Ridgedale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 Ridgedale Court currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Ridgedale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 Ridgedale Court pet-friendly?
No, 11404 Ridgedale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 11404 Ridgedale Court offer parking?
Yes, 11404 Ridgedale Court offers parking.
Does 11404 Ridgedale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 Ridgedale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 Ridgedale Court have a pool?
No, 11404 Ridgedale Court does not have a pool.
Does 11404 Ridgedale Court have accessible units?
No, 11404 Ridgedale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 Ridgedale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11404 Ridgedale Court has units with dishwashers.

