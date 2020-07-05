11404 Ridgedale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 2965 SF Sonoma on cul-de-sac & wide open Green space with view of 2nd fairway. Huge North facing patio (457 SF covered) (329 Sf uncovered)-landscaped for privacy. Real wood floors, crown molding, breakfast nook, bright kitchen with granite counters with under mount stainless sink, electric cook top, pull outs in lower cabinets, 17” ceramic tiles. Master bedroom has sitting area, two walk-in closets, dual sinks with vanity, garden tub, large shower with seat. Two guest bedrooms. Separate Casita with wood floors. 4 ft extended two car garage (room for golf cart). Pond less waterfall tied to irrigation system.