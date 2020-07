Amenities

Newly renovated home, all new interior and exterior paint, granite countertops, new shaker style cabinets, new faux wood flooring with commercial grade carpet in bedrooms, new farmhouse light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures. Huge open living area with built in cabinetry. Vintage home that has been completely updated. Large, elevated lot on a cul de sac with mature shade trees. Fenced yard. Beautiful home.