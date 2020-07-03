All apartments in Denton
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1116 Wintercreek Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

1116 Wintercreek Drive

1116 Wintercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Wintercreek Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Property Amenities
Come see this beautifully maintained one story home with open floorplan,custom paint and sleek laminate flooring throughout.Spacious kitchen opens to living and dining rooms featuring black appliances, breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. The large living area showcases a fireplace,art niche and an abundance of windows allowing for plenty of natural light.The floor plan is split with master bedroom at the rear and secondary bedrooms near the front. Master suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and oversized walk-in closet. Relax on your covered patio overlooking the huge backyard. The convenient location in South Denton allows for easy access to I35E & I35W, shopping & dining. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Wintercreek Drive have any available units?
1116 Wintercreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Wintercreek Drive have?
Some of 1116 Wintercreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Wintercreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Wintercreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Wintercreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Wintercreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1116 Wintercreek Drive offer parking?
No, 1116 Wintercreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Wintercreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Wintercreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Wintercreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 Wintercreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Wintercreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Wintercreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Wintercreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Wintercreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

