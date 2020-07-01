All apartments in Denton
1110 Broadway Street

1110 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Broadway Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES: Business is in home. Tenants will have the front bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen to themselves. Also the use of the driveway unless owner is loading in and out for a show, 5 to 6 shows per year. Tenant will also have full use of the back porch and yard.
800 rent if 1 person rents, owner will take the back bedroom with separate entrance, although owner may use the front door, half of the back utility room and the entire garage. 1000 rent if 2 people lease, the tenants will each get a bedroom, the use of the dining room and kitchen, back porch and yard and driveway, with the exception of owner show days. Owner's office will be in the living room, utility room and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Broadway Street have any available units?
1110 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Broadway Street have?
Some of 1110 Broadway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven.
Is 1110 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1110 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 1110 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 1110 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.

