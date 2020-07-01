1110 Broadway Street

Amenities

SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES: Business is in home. Tenants will have the front bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen to themselves. Also the use of the driveway unless owner is loading in and out for a show, 5 to 6 shows per year. Tenant will also have full use of the back porch and yard.

800 rent if 1 person rents, owner will take the back bedroom with separate entrance, although owner may use the front door, half of the back utility room and the entire garage. 1000 rent if 2 people lease, the tenants will each get a bedroom, the use of the dining room and kitchen, back porch and yard and driveway, with the exception of owner show days. Owner's office will be in the living room, utility room and garage.