1108 Guadalupe Place

Beautiful custom built home on a cul-de-sac in a nice established neighborhood.Great location with easy access to I-35, Downtown Denton, UNT & TWU.This home is spacious, with hardwood floors in the living areas.Fresh paint throughout interior .This home has a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 2 dining areas, large living area & a bonus room.Kitchen includes, flat top ceramic cook-top. built in oven & microwave, & refrigerator . 2 car side entry garage with garage door opener.Fenced back yard & covered patio.Neat , clean & ready for immediate occupancy.Call to schedule appointment.