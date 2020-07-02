All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

1108 Guadalupe Place

1108 Guadalupe Place · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Guadalupe Place, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful custom built home on a cul-de-sac in a nice established neighborhood.Great location with easy access to I-35, Downtown Denton, UNT & TWU.This home is spacious, with hardwood floors in the living areas.Fresh paint throughout interior .This home has a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 2 dining areas, large living area & a bonus room.Kitchen includes, flat top ceramic cook-top. built in oven & microwave, & refrigerator . 2 car side entry garage with garage door opener.Fenced back yard & covered patio.Neat , clean & ready for immediate occupancy.Call to schedule appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Guadalupe Place have any available units?
1108 Guadalupe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Guadalupe Place have?
Some of 1108 Guadalupe Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Guadalupe Place currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Guadalupe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Guadalupe Place pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Guadalupe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1108 Guadalupe Place offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Guadalupe Place offers parking.
Does 1108 Guadalupe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Guadalupe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Guadalupe Place have a pool?
No, 1108 Guadalupe Place does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Guadalupe Place have accessible units?
No, 1108 Guadalupe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Guadalupe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Guadalupe Place has units with dishwashers.

