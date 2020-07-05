1100 Tallahassee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained property ready to be move-in. Great 4 bedrooms floor plan with 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and 2 garage space. Featuring includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, over-sized backyard featuring an outdoor retrieve. It's close to major freeways and shopping areas. This home is located in one of the best blocks of the Prominence Square Subdivision of Denton.

Please excuse the property's current condition as the tenant is in the process of moving out. Please take note that these pictures are taken before the current tenant move-in. This home will be deep clean and yard will be mow before new tenant move-in.