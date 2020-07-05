All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1100 Tallahassee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1100 Tallahassee Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:10 PM

1100 Tallahassee Drive

1100 Tallahassee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1100 Tallahassee Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained property ready to be move-in. Great 4 bedrooms floor plan with 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas and 2 garage space. Featuring includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, over-sized backyard featuring an outdoor retrieve. It's close to major freeways and shopping areas. This home is located in one of the best blocks of the Prominence Square Subdivision of Denton.
Please excuse the property's current condition as the tenant is in the process of moving out. Please take note that these pictures are taken before the current tenant move-in. This home will be deep clean and yard will be mow before new tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Tallahassee Drive have any available units?
1100 Tallahassee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Tallahassee Drive have?
Some of 1100 Tallahassee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Tallahassee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Tallahassee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Tallahassee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Tallahassee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1100 Tallahassee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Tallahassee Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 Tallahassee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Tallahassee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Tallahassee Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 Tallahassee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Tallahassee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Tallahassee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Tallahassee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Tallahassee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas