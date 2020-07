108 Bentwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

THIS ELEGANT CUSTOM HOME SITS ON A HUGE LOT WITH LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL TREES; EXQUISITE MARBLE FLOORS IN FRONT ENTRY; 4 BEDROOMS (2 DOWNSTAIRS AND 2 UPSTAIRS) MASTER AND GUEST BEDROOM ON 1ST FLOOR; 3 FULL BATHS AND 1 HALF BATH. 3 LIVING AREAS; (1 FORMAL) AND OR 1 UPSTAIRS COULD BE USED AS A GAME ROOM OR MEDIA ROOM; 2 DINING AREAS (1 FORMAL); BEAUTIFUL STAINED GLASS WINDOW TOP OF STAIRS; BUTLER'S PANTRY; WINE BAR WITH SINK AND CEDAR CLOSET. HUGE 3 CAR GARAGE.

ALL INFORMATION, MEASUREMENTS AND SCHOOLS MUST BE VERIFIED BY BUYER AND OR BUYER'S AGENT.