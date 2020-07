Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

Lots of nailed down hard wood floors with a large open great room. Kitchen has double oven, large walk in pantry, lots of cabinets. Large dining room, crown molding, great for family events. Large Covered patio with private backyard with metal fence, front courtyard has stamped concrete with landscaping. 3car garage. In ground storm shelter. Robson Ranch is a 55+ community with lots of amenities like golf, tennis, pools, gym, club house.

Extra Storage in garage.