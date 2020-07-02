1016 Coit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOME IS AVAILBLE THE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST. Looking for a cottage close to the Universities and a short distance from Denton’s Square? This newly renovated vintage cottage offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a large living room area with built in shelves, a washer and dryer. A beautiful bath, real wood floors, window shades, refrigerator with appliances in the home. Separate entry to one of the bedrooms. Enjoy the huge fenced in backyard for your children or a SMALL PET. Uncover parking available next to the house. This home is great for a small family or students. Landlord is not accepting Neither Sec 8 nor Housing Voucher.