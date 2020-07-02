All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:23 PM

1016 Coit Street

1016 Coit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Coit Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOME IS AVAILBLE THE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST. Looking for a cottage close to the Universities and a short distance from Denton’s Square? This newly renovated vintage cottage offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a large living room area with built in shelves, a washer and dryer. A beautiful bath, real wood floors, window shades, refrigerator with appliances in the home. Separate entry to one of the bedrooms. Enjoy the huge fenced in backyard for your children or a SMALL PET. Uncover parking available next to the house. This home is great for a small family or students. Landlord is not accepting Neither Sec 8 nor Housing Voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Coit Street have any available units?
1016 Coit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Coit Street have?
Some of 1016 Coit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Coit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Coit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Coit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Coit Street is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Coit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Coit Street offers parking.
Does 1016 Coit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Coit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Coit Street have a pool?
No, 1016 Coit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Coit Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 Coit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Coit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Coit Street does not have units with dishwashers.

