1016 Coit Street

Amenities
HOME IS AVAILBLE THE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST. Looking for a cottage close to the Universities and a short distance from Denton’s Square? This newly renovated vintage cottage offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, a large living room area with built in shelves, a washer and dryer. A beautiful bath, real wood floors, window shades, refrigerator with appliances in the home. Separate entry to one of the bedrooms. Enjoy the huge fenced in backyard for your children or a SMALL PET. Uncover parking available next to the house. This home is great for a small family or students. Landlord is not accepting Neither Sec 8 nor Housing Voucher.