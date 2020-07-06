All apartments in Denton
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

1013 WINTERCREEK Drive

1013 Wintercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Wintercreek Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful house with many upgrades. 4 bedrooms 2 living area 2.5 bath. Huge master, Fireplace. Full Laundry room. Deck in back yard, custom kit cabs and newly painted, NEW luxury vinyl and tile floors down. New Carpet Students encouraged each students needs parental guarantor and $5K deposit is required for roommates Go to rushhomes dt com for application and instructions. .ready for move in Owner is a broker. Replacement cost value (RCV) All-risk renters Ins with a min of $200,000 liability insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive have any available units?
1013 WINTERCREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive have?
Some of 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 WINTERCREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 WINTERCREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.

