1013 WINTERCREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful house with many upgrades. 4 bedrooms 2 living area 2.5 bath. Huge master, Fireplace. Full Laundry room. Deck in back yard, custom kit cabs and newly painted, NEW luxury vinyl and tile floors down. New Carpet Students encouraged each students needs parental guarantor and $5K deposit is required for roommates Go to rushhomes dt com for application and instructions. .ready for move in Owner is a broker. Replacement cost value (RCV) All-risk renters Ins with a min of $200,000 liability insurance required.