Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Remodeled home, all new interior paint, new cabinets and countertops. Family room with beautiful windows that provide great natural lighting. Nice kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Huge backyard with deck perfect for grilling. 2 bedrooms with flex room or 3 bedrooms, depending your use of the space. Includes storage building. Recently replaced water heater and gas range. Great access to either university



This property has been updated to a Central A/C & Heat system.