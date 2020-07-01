3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home recently updated inside and out but still has the old home charm. New central heat and AC system and new high efficiency windows to help cut down electric expense. Large backyard to relax in (not fenced) all in a great location close to UNT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 Peak Street have any available units?
1008 Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Peak Street have?
Some of 1008 Peak Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.