Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:56 AM

1008 Peak Street

1008 Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Peak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home recently updated inside and out but still has the old home charm. New central heat and AC system and new high efficiency windows to help cut down electric expense. Large backyard to relax in (not fenced) all in a great location close to UNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Peak Street have any available units?
1008 Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Peak Street have?
Some of 1008 Peak Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Peak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Peak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1008 Peak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Peak Street offers parking.
Does 1008 Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Peak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Peak Street have a pool?
No, 1008 Peak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Peak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

