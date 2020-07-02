1002 N Austin Street

Amenities

Cozy duplex with 2-bedrooms, 1-bath opens to a large living area, then down the hallway to the two spacious bedrooms with very large closets. The updated kitchen includes eating area, fridge, dishwasher, microwave AND washer and dryer! New carpet in fall 2018 along with new paint. Beautiful wood floors cover the rest of the space. Large windows let in lovely natural light. A private backyard space is perfect for relaxing in your comfy chair. Short stroll to TWU, Quaker Park, Fry St and Downtown Denton (the Square), friendly neighbors, and notable presence of TWU campus police. The neighborhood is quaint, quiet, clean, but also full of character!

**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**