Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3-2-2 in established north Denton neighborhood. This home has large trees and is located on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceilings and skylight in the living room. Open living room leads to the kitchen and sun room. Walk to local park with playground, hiking, tennis, and basketball. Pet restrictions, and no cats accepted at this location.