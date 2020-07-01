All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1000 S Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1000 S Avenue B
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:17 PM

1000 S Avenue B

1000 South Avenue B · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1000 South Avenue B, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedrom 1 and half bath home brimming with quintessential charm. This home is located a stones throw from UNT. It is close to The Square, Rayzor Ranch, TWU, and all that the city of Denton has to offer. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 S Avenue B have any available units?
1000 S Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1000 S Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
1000 S Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 S Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 1000 S Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1000 S Avenue B offer parking?
Yes, 1000 S Avenue B offers parking.
Does 1000 S Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 S Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 S Avenue B have a pool?
No, 1000 S Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 1000 S Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 1000 S Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 S Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 S Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 S Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 S Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas