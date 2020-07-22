Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton County
9723 Sycamore Drive
9723 Sycamore Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
9723 Sycamore Dr, Denton County, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Charming town home for rent... 3 bed 2 bath..... spacious inside!!!! Easy application!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9723 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
9723 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton County, TX
.
Is 9723 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9723 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9723 Sycamore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton County
.
Does 9723 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
No, 9723 Sycamore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9723 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9723 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 9723 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9723 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 9723 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9723 Sycamore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9723 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9723 Sycamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
