Denton County, TX
5117 Sandra Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 6:43 AM

5117 Sandra Drive

5117 Sandra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5117 Sandra Lane, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate one story home on a large lot. Ready to move-in.All new flooring thru out the house. House loaded with updates, like new kitchen sink & faucet, granite counters, carpet, laminate wood flrs, tile, garage door, AC unit (2015),& dishwasher. Great floor plan & an exceptionally large backyard. Lovely eat-in kitchen with Granite Countertops. Utility in the kitchen. Home 1 mile to Hidden Cove Park & Marina. The community boasts pool w spray park. Access to the Storage Shed in the backyard belongs to the landlord, can make it available upon request. short term(6-8) lease is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Sandra Drive have any available units?
5117 Sandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 5117 Sandra Drive have?
Some of 5117 Sandra Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 Sandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Sandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Sandra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5117 Sandra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 5117 Sandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5117 Sandra Drive offers parking.
Does 5117 Sandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Sandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Sandra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5117 Sandra Drive has a pool.
Does 5117 Sandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 5117 Sandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Sandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 Sandra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 Sandra Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5117 Sandra Drive has units with air conditioning.
