5117 Sandra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate one story home on a large lot. Ready to move-in.All new flooring thru out the house. House loaded with updates, like new kitchen sink & faucet, granite counters, carpet, laminate wood flrs, tile, garage door, AC unit (2015),& dishwasher. Great floor plan & an exceptionally large backyard. Lovely eat-in kitchen with Granite Countertops. Utility in the kitchen. Home 1 mile to Hidden Cove Park & Marina. The community boasts pool w spray park. Access to the Storage Shed in the backyard belongs to the landlord, can make it available upon request. short term(6-8) lease is available.