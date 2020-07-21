5117 Sandra Drive

Amenities
Immaculate one story home on a large lot. Ready to move-in.All new flooring thru out the house. House loaded with updates, like new kitchen sink & faucet, granite counters, carpet, laminate wood flrs, tile, garage door, AC unit (2015),& dishwasher. Great floor plan & an exceptionally large backyard. Lovely eat-in kitchen with Granite Countertops. Utility in the kitchen. Home 1 mile to Hidden Cove Park & Marina. The community boasts pool w spray park. Access to the Storage Shed in the backyard belongs to the landlord, can make it available upon request. short term(6-8) lease is available.