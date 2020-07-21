416 Westminster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful, well-kept 3BR 2.5 BA home w BONUS ROOM in Castle Hills, convenient to 121. Move-in ready! Bright & open! All bedrooms downstairs. New roof 2017, new water heater 2018, new carpet in master, New AC Unit 2016. Lots of extras- attic & garage storage, water softener & water purifier, bonus room upstairs w half bath can be a game room, play room, entertainment room, etc & wired for a sound system. Relax on the front porch or wind down on the back covered patio. Basic cable & security included with HOA-landlord pays HOA. One dog under 20lbs allowed on case-by-case basis. No cats. No smoking in or around property.