Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

416 Westminster Drive

416 Westminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Westminster Drive, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, well-kept 3BR 2.5 BA home w BONUS ROOM in Castle Hills, convenient to 121. Move-in ready! Bright & open! All bedrooms downstairs. New roof 2017, new water heater 2018, new carpet in master, New AC Unit 2016. Lots of extras- attic & garage storage, water softener & water purifier, bonus room upstairs w half bath can be a game room, play room, entertainment room, etc & wired for a sound system. Relax on the front porch or wind down on the back covered patio. Basic cable & security included with HOA-landlord pays HOA. One dog under 20lbs allowed on case-by-case basis. No cats. No smoking in or around property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Westminster Drive have any available units?
416 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 416 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 416 Westminster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Westminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Westminster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 416 Westminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 Westminster Drive offers parking.
Does 416 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Westminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 416 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Westminster Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Westminster Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 Westminster Drive has units with air conditioning.
