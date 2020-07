Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Amazing home located on an oversized, corner lot in the Wellington Trace subdivision of Oak Point. Open and bright floorplan perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, AND a study. Split master bedroom with walk-in closet. Carpet, Tile and Laminate flooring throughout. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. No pets over 50 lbs. Property can be rented fully furnished or vacant as needed.