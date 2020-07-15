3132 Montserrat Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

Splendid well maintained Pulte Home, built in 2017 and located in well known Paloma Creek South Community at south of 380. Open floor plan from entry hallway to kitchen then to large living area featured with wood floor. Creekside resident amenity center, paloma creek dog park, and creekside playground offer great environment for everyday family time.

Owner provides nice samsung refrigerator and washer dryer to save tenant on moving cost.



Listing agent can send video links for virtual showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenants or their agent please verify all information.