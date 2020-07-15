All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
3132 Montserrat Creek Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:23 PM

3132 Montserrat Creek Drive

3132 Montserrat Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3132 Montserrat Creek Dr, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Splendid well maintained Pulte Home, built in 2017 and located in well known Paloma Creek South Community at south of 380. Open floor plan from entry hallway to kitchen then to large living area featured with wood floor. Creekside resident amenity center, paloma creek dog park, and creekside playground offer great environment for everyday family time.
Owner provides nice samsung refrigerator and washer dryer to save tenant on moving cost.

Listing agent can send video links for virtual showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenants or their agent please verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive have any available units?
3132 Montserrat Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive have?
Some of 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Montserrat Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3132 Montserrat Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District