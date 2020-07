Amenities

New townhouse ready for you! Located in Little Elm - Frisco ISD. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage is close to shopping, dining, Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), gas stove, as well as granite countertops. Backyard is fenced and lawn care maintenance is included! This is a must see!