2512 Chariot Castle Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for a well maintained 2 story home in the most desirable neighborhood of Castle Hill then this is your home for lease. A perfect home for any adorable family is ready for an immediate move in.Open kitchen with radiant granite top and well kept kitchen cabinets through out the kitchen, giving a complete storage space overlooks the luxurious living room . By choosing this home for lease you not only get to enjoy the amenities provided by Castle Hill but also can enroll your kids to the 5 star exemplary schools in the area.