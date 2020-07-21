All apartments in Denton County
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

2512 Chariot Castle Drive

2512 Chariot Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Chariot Castle Drive, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a well maintained 2 story home in the most desirable neighborhood of Castle Hill then this is your home for lease. A perfect home for any adorable family is ready for an immediate move in.Open kitchen with radiant granite top and well kept kitchen cabinets through out the kitchen, giving a complete storage space overlooks the luxurious living room . By choosing this home for lease you not only get to enjoy the amenities provided by Castle Hill but also can enroll your kids to the 5 star exemplary schools in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive have any available units?
2512 Chariot Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive have?
Some of 2512 Chariot Castle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Chariot Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Chariot Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Chariot Castle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Chariot Castle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Chariot Castle Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Chariot Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Chariot Castle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Chariot Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Chariot Castle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Chariot Castle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Chariot Castle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
