16037 Crosslake Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

4 bed, 3.5 bath with formal dining, game room & wood burning fireplace. Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. Hardwoods in family room and master. Crown molding, rounded corners, 2 inch blinds. Ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms. Instant hot water throughout. Refrigerator free to use. Gutters, security system pre-wired, radiant barrier decking! Only one small dog less than 20 lbs is allowed and will be reviewed case by case. Refundalbe Pet deposit is $250, and monthly pet fee is $25. Credit score is 700+.