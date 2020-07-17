All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 16037 Crosslake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
16037 Crosslake Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:36 AM

16037 Crosslake Court

16037 Crosslake Ct · (214) 683-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16037 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX 75078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
4 bed, 3.5 bath with formal dining, game room & wood burning fireplace. Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. Hardwoods in family room and master. Crown molding, rounded corners, 2 inch blinds. Ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms. Instant hot water throughout. Refrigerator free to use. Gutters, security system pre-wired, radiant barrier decking! Only one small dog less than 20 lbs is allowed and will be reviewed case by case. Refundalbe Pet deposit is $250, and monthly pet fee is $25. Credit score is 700+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16037 Crosslake Court have any available units?
16037 Crosslake Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16037 Crosslake Court have?
Some of 16037 Crosslake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16037 Crosslake Court currently offering any rent specials?
16037 Crosslake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16037 Crosslake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16037 Crosslake Court is pet friendly.
Does 16037 Crosslake Court offer parking?
Yes, 16037 Crosslake Court offers parking.
Does 16037 Crosslake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16037 Crosslake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16037 Crosslake Court have a pool?
No, 16037 Crosslake Court does not have a pool.
Does 16037 Crosslake Court have accessible units?
No, 16037 Crosslake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16037 Crosslake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16037 Crosslake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16037 Crosslake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16037 Crosslake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16037 Crosslake Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd
Sanger, TX 76266
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity