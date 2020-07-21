12120 Knots Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 2 story home: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 dining areas, 3 car garage. Features ceramic tile entry way,wood like floors in the living room and master. 2 bedrooms down stairs. Lots of natural light. The kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, large island with bar area. The over sized master bedroom is the perfect retreat. The master bath has dual sinks, stand up shower and a soaking jet tub perfect for relaxing. Tons of storage and closet space throughout this home. Upstairs features large loft area as well as 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Covered front porch or back patio. Take a dip in the community pool or take a trip to the lake, just minutes from Hidden Cove Marina. Gated community with amenities.