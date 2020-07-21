All apartments in Denton County
12120 Knots Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:48 PM

12120 Knots Lane

12120 Knots Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12120 Knots Lane, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Spacious 2 story home: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 dining areas, 3 car garage. Features ceramic tile entry way,wood like floors in the living room and master. 2 bedrooms down stairs. Lots of natural light. The kitchen has granite, stainless appliances, large island with bar area. The over sized master bedroom is the perfect retreat. The master bath has dual sinks, stand up shower and a soaking jet tub perfect for relaxing. Tons of storage and closet space throughout this home. Upstairs features large loft area as well as 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Covered front porch or back patio. Take a dip in the community pool or take a trip to the lake, just minutes from Hidden Cove Marina. Gated community with amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12120 Knots Lane have any available units?
12120 Knots Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 12120 Knots Lane have?
Some of 12120 Knots Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12120 Knots Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12120 Knots Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12120 Knots Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12120 Knots Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 12120 Knots Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12120 Knots Lane offers parking.
Does 12120 Knots Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12120 Knots Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12120 Knots Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12120 Knots Lane has a pool.
Does 12120 Knots Lane have accessible units?
No, 12120 Knots Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12120 Knots Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12120 Knots Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12120 Knots Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12120 Knots Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
