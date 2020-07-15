11208 Hubbard Creek Dr

Amenities
Rent to Own! This is an ideal Floor Plan with upgrades everywhere! Upgraded Kitchen, Pantry and Appliances in great condition. Proximity to the Hidden Cove- a distinctive Gated Community offering amenities near Lake Lewisville including, but not limited to, a Tot Lot, Cabana & Swimming Pool. Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath with spacious Walk-in Closet. Large covered patio in back! Close to Dallas North Tollway and plenty Frisco Shopping and Dining. Frisco, Texas named the best city to live in the United States!!
(RLNE5449068)