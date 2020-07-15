All apartments in Denton County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

11208 Hubbard Creek Dr

11208 Hubbard Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11208 Hubbard Creek Drive, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rent to Own! This is an ideal Floor Plan with upgrades everywhere! Upgraded Kitchen, Pantry and Appliances in great condition. Proximity to the Hidden Cove- a distinctive Gated Community offering amenities near Lake Lewisville including, but not limited to, a Tot Lot, Cabana & Swimming Pool. Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath with spacious Walk-in Closet. Large covered patio in back! Close to Dallas North Tollway and plenty Frisco Shopping and Dining. Frisco, Texas named the best city to live in the United States!!

(RLNE5449068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr have any available units?
11208 Hubbard Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr have?
Some of 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11208 Hubbard Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11208 Hubbard Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
