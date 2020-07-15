11208 Hubbard Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Rent to Own! This is an ideal Floor Plan with upgrades everywhere! Upgraded Kitchen, Pantry and Appliances in great condition. Proximity to the Hidden Cove- a distinctive Gated Community offering amenities near Lake Lewisville including, but not limited to, a Tot Lot, Cabana & Swimming Pool. Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath with spacious Walk-in Closet. Large covered patio in back! Close to Dallas North Tollway and plenty Frisco Shopping and Dining. Frisco, Texas named the best city to live in the United States!!



(RLNE5449068)