Corpus Christi, TX
13822 Doubloon St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

13822 Doubloon St

13822 Doubloon St
Location

13822 Doubloon St, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Island Waterfront Home with 2 Masters, One up & One Down. Downstairs Master also has additional Space for an office or living area. Home features 2 additional living areas, 2 dining areas, Granite Counter Tops in kitchen, Lots of Parking and Deck! Fish from your back yard or hop in your boat and go for a ride. All of this space, 4 bedrooms plus 3.5 baths. This home was built for entertaining, relaxing or just living. Only 15 minutes to NASCCAD and the Padre Island National Seashore and 5 minutes to the Beach & Bob Hall Pier. No Pets and No Smoking. $40 Application Fee Per Applicant - 12 month or more lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13822 Doubloon St have any available units?
13822 Doubloon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 13822 Doubloon St currently offering any rent specials?
13822 Doubloon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13822 Doubloon St pet-friendly?
No, 13822 Doubloon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 13822 Doubloon St offer parking?
Yes, 13822 Doubloon St offers parking.
Does 13822 Doubloon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13822 Doubloon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13822 Doubloon St have a pool?
No, 13822 Doubloon St does not have a pool.
Does 13822 Doubloon St have accessible units?
No, 13822 Doubloon St does not have accessible units.
Does 13822 Doubloon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13822 Doubloon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13822 Doubloon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13822 Doubloon St does not have units with air conditioning.
