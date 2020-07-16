13822 Doubloon St

Amenities

Island Waterfront Home with 2 Masters, One up & One Down. Downstairs Master also has additional Space for an office or living area. Home features 2 additional living areas, 2 dining areas, Granite Counter Tops in kitchen, Lots of Parking and Deck! Fish from your back yard or hop in your boat and go for a ride. All of this space, 4 bedrooms plus 3.5 baths. This home was built for entertaining, relaxing or just living. Only 15 minutes to NASCCAD and the Padre Island National Seashore and 5 minutes to the Beach & Bob Hall Pier. No Pets and No Smoking. $40 Application Fee Per Applicant - 12 month or more lease term.