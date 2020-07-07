Rent Calculator
All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 1811 Dundee Drive.
1811 Dundee Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 11
1811 Dundee Drive
1811 Dundee Drive
Report This Listing
Location
1811 Dundee Drive, Corinth, TX 76210
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TWO BEDROOM UPDATED WITH TILE FLOORING PAINT AND MORE. TILE FLOORING THROUGH, NO CARPET. COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND CLOTHES WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE BACKYARD ON HEAVILY TREED LOT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1811 Dundee Drive have any available units?
1811 Dundee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corinth, TX
.
What amenities does 1811 Dundee Drive have?
Some of 1811 Dundee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1811 Dundee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Dundee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Dundee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Dundee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corinth
.
Does 1811 Dundee Drive offer parking?
No, 1811 Dundee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Dundee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Dundee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Dundee Drive have a pool?
No, 1811 Dundee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Dundee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 Dundee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Dundee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Dundee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Dundee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Dundee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
