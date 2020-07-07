1811 Dundee Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

TWO BEDROOM UPDATED WITH TILE FLOORING PAINT AND MORE. TILE FLOORING THROUGH, NO CARPET. COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND CLOTHES WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE BACKYARD ON HEAVILY TREED LOT.