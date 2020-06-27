Available for immediate Occupancy is this Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with great open floor plan in highly desirable neighborhood. Priced under market for quick move in. Professional seasoned landlord with many years experience manages this great home that has custom paints and window treatments throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1622 Mallard Drive have any available units?
1622 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1622 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 1622 Mallard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.