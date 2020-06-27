All apartments in Corinth
1622 Mallard Drive

Location

1622 Mallard Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available for immediate Occupancy is this Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with great open floor plan in highly desirable neighborhood. Priced under market for quick move in. Professional seasoned landlord with many years experience manages this great home that has custom paints and window treatments throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Mallard Drive have any available units?
1622 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1622 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 1622 Mallard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1622 Mallard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1622 Mallard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Mallard Drive offers parking.
Does 1622 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Mallard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 1622 Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1622 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Mallard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 Mallard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 Mallard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

