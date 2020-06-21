9818 Autumn Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

All tile floors everywhere, lots of windows and fresh updated paint make this home very attractive. Utility room and pantry just off the kitchen is convenient. 2 full baths are a plus. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath is roomy! A large living room with lots of windows has a brick fireplace with a redwood mantle. The kitchen has a bar that overlooks the living area. The separate dining area has lots of windows too and a view of the front yard. All brick front keeps the home looking beautiful. A nice deck off the back door compliments an ample yard surrounded with a 6 ft privacy fence.