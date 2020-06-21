9818 Autumn Valley

Amenities
All tile floors everywhere, lots of windows and fresh updated paint make this home very attractive. Utility room and pantry just off the kitchen is convenient. 2 full baths are a plus. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath is roomy! A large living room with lots of windows has a brick fireplace with a redwood mantle. The kitchen has a bar that overlooks the living area. The separate dining area has lots of windows too and a view of the front yard. All brick front keeps the home looking beautiful. A nice deck off the back door compliments an ample yard surrounded with a 6 ft privacy fence.