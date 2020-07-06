All apartments in Converse
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

8132 PIONEER OAK

8132 Pioneer Oak · No Longer Available
Location

8132 Pioneer Oak, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

WOW check out this beautifully maintained and move in ready home located in the tranquil neighborhood of Cimarron! 15 minutes from Randolph Air Force base and the Airport, Live Oak Park walking distance, and easy access to 1604 and I 35.Features include Privacy fence, NO CARPET, open floor plan features spacious family room with cozy fireplace,private laundry room,fridge included, split master for privacy, relaxing garden tub, and nice sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and large back yard with covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

