8132 PIONEER OAK

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW check out this beautifully maintained and move in ready home located in the tranquil neighborhood of Cimarron! 15 minutes from Randolph Air Force base and the Airport, Live Oak Park walking distance, and easy access to 1604 and I 35.Features include Privacy fence, NO CARPET, open floor plan features spacious family room with cozy fireplace,private laundry room,fridge included, split master for privacy, relaxing garden tub, and nice sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and large back yard with covered patio!