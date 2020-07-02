All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9938 Shawnee Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9938 Shawnee Bluff
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

9938 Shawnee Bluff

9938 Shawnee Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9938 Shawnee Bluff, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Custom, Quality 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Converse, Rolling Creek Subdivision - This 2011 energy efficient one-story home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and is available for Lease. Located in Converse, Texas, in the Rolling Creek Subdivision.
This 2,060 square foot home has been newly remodeled with new appliances, new wood laminate floors throughout the house repainted with hi-quality satin gloss paint . No carpet, easy to maintain. Home features an open floor plan and modern amenities. Home provides 4 spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, ceiling fans in living and bedrooms. A Luxury Master bath with double vanity. Backyard offers covered patio and space for entertaining.

A Meritage built custom home

Pets allowed, small dogs and cats

Please call 210-503-8000 if interested in applying or viewing this home.
or go to www.keyrentersanantonio.com.

Happy Holidays!!

(RLNE3614146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 Shawnee Bluff have any available units?
9938 Shawnee Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9938 Shawnee Bluff have?
Some of 9938 Shawnee Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Shawnee Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Shawnee Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 Shawnee Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 Shawnee Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 9938 Shawnee Bluff offer parking?
No, 9938 Shawnee Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 9938 Shawnee Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9938 Shawnee Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 Shawnee Bluff have a pool?
No, 9938 Shawnee Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 9938 Shawnee Bluff have accessible units?
No, 9938 Shawnee Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 Shawnee Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 Shawnee Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9938 Shawnee Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 9938 Shawnee Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas