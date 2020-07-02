9938 Shawnee Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Custom, Quality 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Converse, Rolling Creek Subdivision - This 2011 energy efficient one-story home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and is available for Lease. Located in Converse, Texas, in the Rolling Creek Subdivision.

This 2,060 square foot home has been newly remodeled with new appliances, new wood laminate floors throughout the house repainted with hi-quality satin gloss paint . No carpet, easy to maintain. Home features an open floor plan and modern amenities. Home provides 4 spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, ceiling fans in living and bedrooms. A Luxury Master bath with double vanity. Backyard offers covered patio and space for entertaining.



A Meritage built custom home



Pets allowed, small dogs and cats



Please call 210-503-8000 if interested in applying or viewing this home.

or go to www.keyrentersanantonio.com.



Happy Holidays!!



(RLNE3614146)