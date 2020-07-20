9363 Fisherman Port

Amenities
Fantastic home for rent! A must see! This wonderful 1 story home features an open floor plan, private master, upgraded master bath, and nice sized backyard. Neighborhood has a nice pool and play area. It's the perfect location for Judson ISD and/or Randolph AFB. Convenient to highways, shopping, and entertainment. This one won't last long!
Great Home for Rent! A must see! This charming 1 story home features an open floor plan, private master, upgrade master bath, and nice backyard. Please verify schools and all measurements. Neighborhood has a nice pool area. It's the perfect location for Judson ISD and/or Randolph AFB. Convenient to highways, shopping, and entertainment. This one won't last long!