9363 Fisherman Port

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic home for rent! A must see! This wonderful 1 story home features an open floor plan, private master, upgraded master bath, and nice sized backyard. Neighborhood has a nice pool and play area. It's the perfect location for Judson ISD and/or Randolph AFB. Convenient to highways, shopping, and entertainment. This one won't last long!

