Very nice home just off 1604 by RAFB! This 3BR 2 Bath home has some great updates and is ready for move-in. Open concept living rm has wood laminate floors, lots of windows & open to eat-in area & kitchen! Situated on corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8302 COPPERGLEN have any available units?
8302 COPPERGLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8302 COPPERGLEN currently offering any rent specials?
8302 COPPERGLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.