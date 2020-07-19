8201 Coppergate

Amenities
Two story home on corner lot. Newly installed wood laminate floor and carpet. Large family room and dining area. Open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Sliding glass doors leads to privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs all bedrooms and game room. Master bedroom with separate sitting area that can be a study or nursery. Two car attached garage. Pet restrictions. Near shopping and schools. Minutes to Randolph Air Base and Fort Sam Houston. Easy access to Loop 1604.