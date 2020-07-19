8201 Coppergate

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two story home on corner lot. Newly installed wood laminate floor and carpet. Large family room and dining area. Open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Sliding glass doors leads to privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs all bedrooms and game room. Master bedroom with separate sitting area that can be a study or nursery. Two car attached garage. Pet restrictions. Near shopping and schools. Minutes to Randolph Air Base and Fort Sam Houston. Easy access to Loop 1604.