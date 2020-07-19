All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 8201 Coppergate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
8201 Coppergate
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8201 Coppergate

8201 Coppergate · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8201 Coppergate, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two story home on corner lot. Newly installed wood laminate floor and carpet. Large family room and dining area. Open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Sliding glass doors leads to privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs all bedrooms and game room. Master bedroom with separate sitting area that can be a study or nursery. Two car attached garage. Pet restrictions. Near shopping and schools. Minutes to Randolph Air Base and Fort Sam Houston. Easy access to Loop 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Coppergate have any available units?
8201 Coppergate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8201 Coppergate have?
Some of 8201 Coppergate's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Coppergate currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Coppergate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Coppergate pet-friendly?
Yes, 8201 Coppergate is pet friendly.
Does 8201 Coppergate offer parking?
Yes, 8201 Coppergate offers parking.
Does 8201 Coppergate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Coppergate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Coppergate have a pool?
No, 8201 Coppergate does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Coppergate have accessible units?
No, 8201 Coppergate does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Coppergate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8201 Coppergate has units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 Coppergate have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 Coppergate does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District