7410 COPPER CLIFF

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home!! Recent rehab to this lovely home close to Randolph AFB. Beautiful laminate flooring downstairs, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Neutral paint thru-out makes this home light and airy. All bedrooms are upstairs with great closet space. Convenient to all amenities and schools. Easy commute to Fort Sam Houston. Nest Camera system available. Granite countertops. Cul-de-sac for security. On Greenbelt. Garage door opener. Many additional extras!