All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 7410 COPPER CLIFF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
7410 COPPER CLIFF
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

7410 COPPER CLIFF

7410 Copper Cliff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7410 Copper Cliff, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home!! Recent rehab to this lovely home close to Randolph AFB. Beautiful laminate flooring downstairs, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Neutral paint thru-out makes this home light and airy. All bedrooms are upstairs with great closet space. Convenient to all amenities and schools. Easy commute to Fort Sam Houston. Nest Camera system available. Granite countertops. Cul-de-sac for security. On Greenbelt. Garage door opener. Many additional extras!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 COPPER CLIFF have any available units?
7410 COPPER CLIFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 7410 COPPER CLIFF have?
Some of 7410 COPPER CLIFF's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 COPPER CLIFF currently offering any rent specials?
7410 COPPER CLIFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 COPPER CLIFF pet-friendly?
No, 7410 COPPER CLIFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 7410 COPPER CLIFF offer parking?
Yes, 7410 COPPER CLIFF offers parking.
Does 7410 COPPER CLIFF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 COPPER CLIFF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 COPPER CLIFF have a pool?
No, 7410 COPPER CLIFF does not have a pool.
Does 7410 COPPER CLIFF have accessible units?
No, 7410 COPPER CLIFF does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 COPPER CLIFF have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 COPPER CLIFF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 COPPER CLIFF have units with air conditioning?
No, 7410 COPPER CLIFF does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas