Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

- GREAT TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN ASTORIA PLACE SUBDIVISION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. MASTER SUITE FEATURES A FULL BATH WITH A LUXURIOUS GARDEN TUB! LARGE BACKYARD WITH PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD AND COVERED PATIO! EASY ACCESS TO FM 78, FM 1516, LOOP 1604, RAFB AND SHOPPING. THIS IS A MUST SEE! ** NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY.**



(RLNE4757674)