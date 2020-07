Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/03/20 Exceptional 3 Bedroom near Randolph Air Force Base - Property Id: 295976



Beautiful Two Story Contemporary 3 Bedroom Home. Large Open Floorplan with Fireplace in the Living Room and 1/2 bath located downstairs. Large Dinning Room with adjourning Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave. Walk in Pantry also includes Laundry Hookup. All Bedrooms are located upstairs; Master Bathroom features a garden tub. 1 Full Bath located between Bedrooms 2 and 3. All Bedrooms include Walk- In Closets. Garage door opener and water softener also included.

