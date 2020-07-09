10604 Cross Plains

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

**Pool fun for the hot summer months** This house has fresh paint, new flooring, and it comes with a high dollar refrigerator. New garage door opener as well w/remote. Great floorplan with high ceilings in the living room, an office near the entry, huge walk-in pantry, and a size able master bedroom featuring 2 closets. Covered patio outback by the pool. Pool maintenance is included in the rent. Tenant will only be responsible for emptying out the skimmer basket and occasionally scooping leaves. Pool maintenance tech will take care of the rest.