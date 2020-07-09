All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 10604 Cross Plains.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
10604 Cross Plains
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:37 AM

10604 Cross Plains

10604 Cross Plains · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10604 Cross Plains, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**Pool fun for the hot summer months** This house has fresh paint, new flooring, and it comes with a high dollar refrigerator. New garage door opener as well w/remote. Great floorplan with high ceilings in the living room, an office near the entry, huge walk-in pantry, and a size able master bedroom featuring 2 closets. Covered patio outback by the pool. Pool maintenance is included in the rent. Tenant will only be responsible for emptying out the skimmer basket and occasionally scooping leaves. Pool maintenance tech will take care of the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 Cross Plains have any available units?
10604 Cross Plains doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10604 Cross Plains have?
Some of 10604 Cross Plains's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10604 Cross Plains currently offering any rent specials?
10604 Cross Plains is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 Cross Plains pet-friendly?
No, 10604 Cross Plains is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 10604 Cross Plains offer parking?
Yes, 10604 Cross Plains offers parking.
Does 10604 Cross Plains have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10604 Cross Plains does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 Cross Plains have a pool?
Yes, 10604 Cross Plains has a pool.
Does 10604 Cross Plains have accessible units?
No, 10604 Cross Plains does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 Cross Plains have units with dishwashers?
No, 10604 Cross Plains does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10604 Cross Plains have units with air conditioning?
No, 10604 Cross Plains does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas