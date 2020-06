Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom in Cimarron Subdivision - Well maintained one story 3 bedroom 2 bath in desirable Cimarron Subdivision. Home features 3 living areas. Freshly painted inside and out. Kitchen has modern back splash and comes with appliances. Master has a walk in shower. Lots of natural light through out home. Garage has been enclosed and offers room for inside storage / Hobby room. Sorry, no pets. $450.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4904117)