10135 Colt Crossing

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Great 1-Story 4/2 in Converse. The home has an open layout and fresh interior paint. Well established neighborhood and conveniently located near schools, shopping, and entertainment.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NO PETS!



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING (Anette)