32 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with move-in specials
What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.
Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Conroe apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Conroe apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.