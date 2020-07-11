Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
Studio
$845
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1317 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1344 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
11 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Rosemary
541 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1038 sqft
Kitchens designed with breakfast bars and pantry storage. Resident clubhouse with billiards, wide screen TV, and complimentary coffee station. Poolside gazebo and lounge with widescreen TV. WG Jones State Forest and I-45 both within a mile.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located minutes from The Woodlands and Lake Conroe. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and faux-wood floors. Residents' amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Conroe
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Conroe
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
197 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Westwood North
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1368 sqft
Cozy units with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Workout at the fitness center or watch a film at the media center on site. Close to WG Jones State Forest. Right near I-45.
Results within 10 miles of Conroe
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
47 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
43 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,487
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
84 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
City Guide for Conroe, TX

What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.

Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.

Having trouble with Craigslist Conroe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Conroe, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Conroe apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Conroe apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

